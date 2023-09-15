YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man is accused of delivering the drugs that resulted in a person’s death in York County.

According to the charges filed by West Manchester Township Police, Alexander Alwine, 25, allegedly gave Fentanyl and Xylazine to a woman who died in February.

The woman died from a mixture of numerous drugs that included Fentanyl and Xylazine, the autopsy report showed, police said in the complaint.

Police say Alwine, in an interview with officers, only admitted to selling the woman marijuana multiple times but not any other drugs. Police allege there were messages between Alwine and the woman that described drug activity.

A call went out for a cardiac arrest and when first responders arrived at the home along Filbert Street they began life-saving measures.

Half a dozen Fentanyl pills along with a couple of Xylazine pills were allegedly found on top of the woman’s dresser along with other items of paraphernalia.

Alwine faces numerous charges that include felony counts of a drug delivery resulting in death and manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter.

Alwine is currently locked up in York County Prison on bail set at a monetary amount of $150,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16.