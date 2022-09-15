HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Dover Township, York County, was charged on Wednesday with drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The attorney’s office says Calvin Foust, 40, allegedly distributed methamphetamine and manufactured and dealt firearms without a license in Cumberland and Dauphin counties between March 2021 and April 2022.

The maximum penalty under federal law for the offenses with which Foust is charged is up to 105 years of imprisonment, a fine of more than $11 million, and up to a lifetime of supervised release, the attorney’s office says.