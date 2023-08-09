YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A York County man has been charged with ethnic intimidation for allegedly making threats against a neighboring church.

According to Newberry Township Police, Paul O’Neill, of Etters, allegedly made numerous threats toward the Slavic Baptist Church such as leaving a derogatory Google Reviews post and using his finger to make shooting gestures toward patrons.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to court documents, O’Neill posted the following on Google Reviews:

“If this isn’t the most parasitic church on Earth, I’d like to know what is, and feel sorry for its neighbors,” the review reads. “No taxes, contribute NOTHING to the community, pretend to be Christians, while discriminating against anyone not both Slavic & Baptists!… and ruin the local ecosystem. Farce! Do us all a favor, kill each other in a brutal Rus/UKR war and leave the planet better.”

Police say O’Neill also allegedly pretended to shoot children and staff during a Vacation Bible School event.

While speaking with O’Neill, police said that he stated that the church patrons should go fight in Ukraine’s war and that they are discriminatory because their sermon is in all Russian, among other complaints.

Police said that since 2015, O’Neill has made repeated threats towards the church and patrons which have resulted in him being convicted at least four times. Police say O’Neil threatened patrons with a flare gun, committed attempted arson, trespassed, burglarized, and assaulted individuals from the church.

O’Neill faces felony charges of ethnic intimidation and stalking, as well as misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another and harassment.

O’Neill is currently in York County Prison after his bail was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.