PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred during the late evening hours of Monday, Nov. 27.

According to State Police, at 11:30 p.m., troopers responded to the area of the 60 block of Main Street in Providence Township, Lancaster County for a report of a shooting. The investigation showed that a fight occurred inside the residence between Bryan Hollister and another man.

State Police said that during the struggle, Hollister allegedly shot the man multiple times with his pistol. The victim received treatment by EMS on scene and was then transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

State Police have said that Hollister has been charged with first-degree murder, assault, possession of instruments of crime, and recklessly endangering another person

Hollister, of Windsor, was arraigned and is currently incarcerated at the Lancaster County Prison without bail.

Troopers said that the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded and assisted in the investigation, which is currently ongoing.