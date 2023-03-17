RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – A Red Lion man has been charged with home improvement fraud warrant in Lancaster County.

According to Manheim Township Police, Jonathan Robert Smith was allegedly paid to work on homes and a garage, but never returned to finish the jobs.

Police say on December 21, 2021, two victims paid Smith $2,700 to finish a project which he allegedly never returned to finish despite cashing a check.

Police also say Smith was paid $750 as a down payment to work on a third person’s garage. Smith allegedly cashed the check and never returned to finish the job.

All three victims attempted to reach out to Smith, but were either blocked or ignored, according to police.

If you have any information on Smith’s location you should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.