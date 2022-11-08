YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

According to Southern York Regional Police, officers investigated the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old female that occurred Sunday at The Ruins Park.

Police say the victim and the alleged offender Joseph Harding did not know each other prior to the alleged assault.

Harding was charged with criminal attempt statutory sexual assault, indecent assault without conscious of other, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent exposure, and corruption of minors.

Harding posted $50,000 bail on November 7 and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on November 17, according to court records.