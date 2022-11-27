CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has been charged after allegedly strangling a woman multiple times.

According to Carroll Township Police, on November 25 a woman reported being thrown onto a bed and strangled by a man who put both his hands around her neck to the point where she could not breathe.

Police say the woman reported being hit multiple times in the face and strangled a second time to the point where she started to lose consciousness.

The woman was able to leave the room and drive to a local gas station where she called police. Officers reported the woman having injuries to her forehead, cheek, neck, and chest.

Carroll Township Police say Devlyn Markle of Thomasville was charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment.

Markle is being held at the York County Prison on $25,000 bail.