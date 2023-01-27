EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest of a York County man after he pointed a firearm at his neighbor.

State Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at around 5:15 p.m,. PSP York was contacted by a man stating that his neighbor had pointed a firearm at him. Troopers responded and made contact with the man.

The man stated he was driving past his neighbor’s residence when the neighbor, identified as 37-year-old Timothy Kauffman, came out of his home and pointed a firearm at him.

Troopers proceeded to make contact with Kauffman at his home, but he initially refused to come outside. Eventually, Kauffman exited his home and was taken into custody.

Kauffman was charged with terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.