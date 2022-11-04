YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was convicted Friday of sexually assaulting multiple children under the age of 16.

According to the York County District Attorney’s office, Brody Barrett Kline of Dover was convicted by a jury on 25 sexual-related charges.

The charges included rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse – less than 13, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and numerous other felonies and misdemeanors.

The District Attorney’s office credited the Northern York County Regional Police, investigators, and prosecutors in helping “to find some sense of justice for these young children and their families.”

Judge Ness ordered that a Sexual Offender Assesssment be completed prior to sentencing on February 14, 2023, according to the District Attorney’s office.