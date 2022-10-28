WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after a motorcycle crash that occurred in West Manchester Township, York County, on Thursday, Oct, 27.

According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, the coroner was dispatched to the 300 block of N. Main Street in New Salem Borough at 5:08 p.m. after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that had occurred just before 5 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The release states that the motorcyclist appeared to have been leaving a parking lot adjacent to the incident when the motorcycle entered a small wooded area, striking a tree and causing 64-year-old Richard Houck to be thrown off the motorcycle.

A helmet was found on the ground at the scene.

Houck died from his injuries at the scene after life-saving attempts were performed by EMS.

The coroner’s office stated that the cause of death was blunt force head trauma and has been ruled an accident.

Pennsylvania State Police is the agency investigating the crash. No autopsy will be done, according to the coroner’s office.