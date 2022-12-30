YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man has been found not guilty on all charges in the death of a toddler, according to the Law Office of Farley G. Holt.

Tyree Bowie had been charged with homicide and child endangerment in the death of two-year-old Dante Mullinix in 2018.

At the time, police said Bowie was the only person watching Dante when the boy stopped breathing. The boy later died at the hospital.

Dante’s death was ruled as a homicide after an autopsy found he died from a traumatic brain injury accompanied by strangulation and suffocation.

Bowie is scheduled to be released from the York County Prison on Dec. 30.

The York County District Attorney’s office says they “respect the jury’s verdict.”