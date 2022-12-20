YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has died after a motorcycle crash early Monday morning.

According to the York County Coroner’s office, the deputy coroner responded to the 1400 block of Camp Betty Washington Road at 12:28 a.m. on Monday.

The coroner’s office says, citing police, that a motorcycle was traveling southbound when it appears to have hit a large patch of ice, causing the rider to lose control.

The rider, identified as 28-year-old Kenneth Hagens of York Township, was declared deceased at the scene.

No autopsy is expected to be performed in the case, according to the coroner’s office.