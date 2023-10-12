MARYLAND (WHTM)– A deadly motorcycle crash in Maryland that took the life of a York County man is under investigation, State Police say.

Maryland State Police said in an email that Tait Allison, 35, of Red Lion, was killed after he crashed head-on into a passenger vehicle on Sept. 30 just before 3 p.m.

Allison, according to the preliminary crash investigation, was riding his motorcycle along Route 8 in the area of Laird Benton Road when for unknown reasons he crashed into another vehicle, State Police say.

The crash is still being investigated by State Police.