YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has pled guilty to charges related to a sex crime investigation.

According to the York County District Attorney’s office, Patrick Alan Leone Jr., 49, entered a guilty plea to Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse and Corruption of Minors.

The District Attorney’s office says Judge Snyder has ordered that a Sexual Offender Assessment be completed prior to sentencing.

Court records show Leone Jr. had originally faced multiple sex crime charges involving a minor including three counts of statutory sexual assault and multiple indecent sexual assault charges.

Leone Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced on March 14, 2023. He remains in the York County Prison awaiting sentencing.