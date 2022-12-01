YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has pled guilty to multiple counts of aggravated arson.

According to Southern York Regional Police, Robert Castro pled guilty to five counts of aggravated arson (person present inside property) and five counts of reckless burning or exploding.

The negotiated plea was in relation to the arson fires of six vehicles and a home in New Freedom Borough between January 2020 and May 2021, according to police.

Castro was sentenced to 4.5 to 9 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution and court costs.