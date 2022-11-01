RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — A Red Lion man was sentenced to one year in prison for drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Waylon Hutcheson, 22, pleaded guilty on Oct. 26, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and receipt or possession of a firearm made in violation of the National Firearms Act, according to the release. He was sentenced on Oct. 24, 2022.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Hutcheson was found in possession of marijuana, oxycodone, THC, U.S. currency, and drug trafficking paraphernalia. Police also found three self-made 9mm handguns with no serial numbers, a .22 caliber long rifle, three silencers, and a 30-round magazine, the release said.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

and the Pennsylvania State Police.