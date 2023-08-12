YROK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was convicted of delivering drugs that caused an overdose death in York County has been sentenced to state prison.

According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Hunter Bowles of Red Lion was previously convicted back on June 28 following a three-day trial.

The office has stated that through an investigation, it was found that Bowles had delivered deadly drugs to the victim on the night he died. It was later found that the man died from fentanyl toxicity.

Bowles was convicted of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, PWID, and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

Bowles has been sentenced to 7 to 14 years in state prison.