DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man is wanted by police for several sexual offenses, including rape of a child.

According to Upper Allen Township Police in Cumberland County, Anthony Raimo of Dillsburg has not been seen or heard from since May 26.

Court records show Raimo is facing 10 felony charges and a misdemeanor for offenses including rape of a child, criminal solicitation, corruption of minors, and indecent assault of a person less than 13.

Upper Allen Township Police say Raimo, 35, wears glasses and has several tattoos, including the letter “R” on his left forearm and the American flag and Marines logo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information regarding Raimo’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or submit a tip by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273).