MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Middletown are looking for a York County man in a human trafficking investigation.

According to Middletown Borough Police, Trequan Santiago is wanted from an investigation into his alleged involvement with a juvenile female from Middletown.

According to court records, Santiago is facing charges including trafficking in individuals, statutory sexual assault, conspiracy, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Anyone with information on Santiago’s whereabouts should call 717-558-6900.