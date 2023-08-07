YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health has announced that the team at Jacobus Medical Center has joined WellSpan Health and will now be known as WellSpan Family Medicine- Jacobus.

“We are excited to be able to expand access to primary care services to WellSpan patients in and around the Jacobus community,” said Chief Physician Executive Dr. Anthony Aquilina. “Our integration with Jacobus Medical Center aligns with our strategies to grow as a value-based organization and offer additional access and convenience for our patients.”

The center has been serving the community of Jacobus since 1980. Dr. Kireren Knapp will continue to see patients under the new name and partnership.

The office hours for the renamed facility are as follows:

Monday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thursday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WellSpan is here for you – and Dr. Knapp is too,” said. Dr. Aquilina. “Dr. Knapp is accepting new patients and is eager to welcome you, listen to your story, and develop a wellness plan tailored to you through primary care services.”