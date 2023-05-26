CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management has reported that mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Conewago Township.

Mosquito surveillance in York County shows that the most common mosquito species in residential areas come from standing or stagnant water and artificial containers left behind by humans.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Additional testing is being performed as necessary by the Mosquito Surveillance Program and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Residents are reminded to clear up any yard clutter that can hold stagnant water. York County residents may report mosquito concerns through the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus website by clicking here.

According to York County Commissioners, from May to October, mosquitoes can complete their life cycle within five to seven days. Residents are asked to use repellents when spending time outside and use repellents that contain DEET.

If residents do not want to use repellents, an electric fan can be used to keep the bugs away.

York County residents can contact the York County Mosquito Surveillance Program by calling 717-840-2375.