YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcycle accident occurred on Saturday evening near the 200 block of Indian Rock Dam Road.
Both the operator and passenger of the motorcycle were not located at the crash site, according to York County Regional Police.
Drones and a dog are being used to attempt and locate the individuals.
Indian Rock Dam Road will be partially closed due to the search, according to police.
Police also ask travelers to avoid the immediate between Fair Acres Drive and Croll School Road.
