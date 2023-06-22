YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a large veteran population, and one York County organization is helping veterans experiencing homelessness by giving them things no person should be without.

“I have a lot of people in my family that are veterans, so it touches a place in my heart just really giving back and just being here for everyone,” said Brandi Snyder, event coordinator for the York Revolution.

Crispus Attucks York hosted a stand-down event for at-risk veterans and veterans experiencing homelessness, a way to help those in need.

“Everybody struggles from time to time and we just need to show people that we’re still here and we’re willing to help in any circumstance,” said Snyder.

Veterans got a hot lunch, free showers, clothes, non-perishable food, hygiene kits, and haircuts, things that can be hard to come by.

“A lot of people out here that are going through a lot you know I’m saying especially once getting out the military transitioning through this adjustment and you know being so used to being cared for and get out here and not having no one to help,” US Army veteran Renae Cranefield said.

Affordable Housing Advocates, WellSpan Health, and the Department of Veteran Affairs were just a few of the resources available to help make a huge difference in the lives of vets.

“It’s a big difference Because it’s a lot of vets with information out there they don’t know it’s always new updates going out and this is the way we can help these vets to find out what’s going on to try to help them and even if they’re watching on the TV somewhere they’ll see that it’s different places to reach out to help you,” US Army veteran Serena Scott said.

Hundreds of veterans came out and were grateful for the helping hand, you could see it on their faces.

“They’re thankful, they’re telling me they’re coming somebody stories are sleeping underneath a bridge you know I’m saying oh I’m on the I’m sleeping down on the railroad tracks you know we need to be here for them we need to be there in a big way for the homelessness people in York city,” Cranefield.