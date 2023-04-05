YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man was shot by a Northern York County Regional Police officer after he allegedly tried to choke the officer, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

On Wednesday morning, State Police say Northern York Regional police responded to the 6000 block of Pamadeva Road in Heidelberg Township for a reported domestic incident. When officers arrived, State Police say a 38-year-old Hanover man was leaving the area on a riding lawn mower.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

Police say an officer attempted to make a traffic stop but the man ignored the emergency lights and sirens. After the mower became disabled in a field, police say the man ran toward his residence.

When the officer tried to arrest the man, State Police say the suspect attacked and choked the officer.

During the altercation, State Police say the officer fired his gun once, hitting the suspect in the neck. The suspect received first aid and was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition, according to State Police.

The York Criminal Investigation Unit responded to the area to start an investigation after the York County District Attorney’s office made a request.

Charges are planned to be filed against the suspect for aggravated assault on law enforcement.

The officer involved is being put on administrative duty while a review of the investigation is done by the district attorney’s office.