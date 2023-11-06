YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Williams Park in York County has a new and improved children’s playground.

The City of York partnered with PA American Water and York City Parks Conservancy to renovate and update playground equipment. The slides, swing sets, and monkey bars were just a few of the things that were upgraded at the park located at 400 Fairmount Place.

“To me, it’s one of the most important things a Mayor could do is lead improvements for the children, so having good recreations, keeping them out of trouble, hopefully, they’ll enjoy,” York Mayor Michael Helfrich said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Williams Park is the first park restored in York County, eight more are scheduled for upgrades.