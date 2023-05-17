YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A bike ride around York City for a good cause!

PennDOT and York County officials biked two and a half miles to encourage safe behaviors for both bike riders and drivers.

The ride was a part of National Bicycle Safety Month and Bike To Work Week. Officials want to remind people on the road to be respectful and obey traffic laws.

When passing a cyclist in a vehicle drivers must ensure they keep a minimum of four feet of distance.

“We did have some bicycle fatalities in the last year and one is far too many. We just need to be aware of what’s out there. At trail crossings, in the roadway, any place that bicycles are operating,” said Trish Meek, PennDOT’s statewide bicycle and pedestrian coordinator.

The health aspects of biking and its economic benefits to tourism were also highlighted.