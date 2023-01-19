SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police are asking residents and businesses to register their security cameras to potentially help law enforcement catch suspects.

“When a crime takes place in a public area, we often spend a lot of time going door to door to see if residents/business owners have security cameras and asking them if they would allow us to review the footage,” the Spring Garden Township Police Department said.

Through the Camera Registration Program, residents and business owners can indicate that they are willing to share footage captured by their cameras, and police will contact them if the footage could help a criminal investigation, the Police Department explained.

The registration form can be found here.

Participating in the program is completely voluntary, the Police Department noted.