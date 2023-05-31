YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Southern York Regional Police Department is investigating an attempted child abduction in New Freedom Borough on Wednesday, May 31, according to a police report.

Police say at around 6:25 p.m. a woman in her 20s or 30s driving a dark-colored pickup truck near Heritage CT and East Franklin Street allegedly came up to a child with her arms out as if she was going to pick the child up.

The child went inside the house and locked the door because they did not know the woman, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 717-854-5571.