YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Spring Garden Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a pair of robberies in early 2022.

Police say the unidentified suspect robbed a Sunoco and a Family Dollar on Mount Rose Ave in York between Jan. 5, 2022, and Jan. 12, 2022.

The suspect was described by police as a Hispanic man between approximately 5’5″ and 5’7″ tall with a skinny build.

Courtesy of the Spring Garden Township Police Department

The suspect, who police say drives a silver mid-2000s Honda Odyssey minivan, was wearing a black/dark grey knit hat during both robberies.

Police believe the suspect could be involved in other crimes in the York area in early 2022.

Anyone with information that will help police identify this suspect is asked to call Detective Dony Harbaugh at 717-843-0851 or email DHarbaugh@sgtpd.org.