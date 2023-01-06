NORTH YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police department is looking for a suspect they say robbed a 14-year-old walking to the bus.

Police say on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6:54 a.m., a 14-year-old boy told them he was on the 700 block of Albright Avenue walking to his bus stop.

The boy stated that he encountered the suspect wearing a winter coat with a fur-lined hood. The suspect proceeded to grab and shoved the boy up against a building.

The suspect allegedly proceeded to remove the boy’s cell phone from his pants pockets. The suspect then allegedly looked through the boy’s phone for several moments. After looking through the phone the suspect took off the boy’s backpack and started to look through it.

Police then say while the suspect was looking through the backpack, the boy was able to flee the scene on foot.

Courtesy of Northern York Regional Police

Courtesy of Northern York Regional Police

If you can identify the suspect or have any information regarding this crime you are asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.