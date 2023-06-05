SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, June 3.

According to Spring Garden Township Police, the robbery occurred at a Family Dollar located in the township just before 10 p.m.

Police say the suspect brandished a handgun during the robbery and wore clear latex gloves on both hands. He is described as a Black male, bald, approximately in his 40’s, medium build, wearing black clothing, a black face mask, and gray and black “DC” brand sneakers.

He left the store carrying a small, red Spiderman backpack, believed to have been obtained at the store.

Anyone with information about the robbery and/or suspect is asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851.