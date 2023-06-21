YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned Portuguese-style restaurant recently announced some major updates to its establishment, ahead of its grand opening.

abc27 news recently reported back in early May, that a local husband and wife duo, Christie and Steve Moreira, were opening a new Portuguese-style restaurant named Casa De Fogo in York.

However, back on Monday, June 19, the Moreira’s made two big announcements on Facebook regarding their upcoming restaurant. According to Christie, Casa De Fogo is no more – after some brainstorming sessions, the owners decided to instead call the new restaurant Mesa Moreira.

“Originally we were going to open a takeout restaurant, then we decided to do a sit-down restaurant instead, after looking at different locations in the area,” Christie explained. “The longer that we have been in this space the more it began to feel like the name [Casa De Fogo] did not fit in with our concept.”

In addition to changing the restaurant’s name, the owners also announced they’re officially partnered with the Mount Pleasant-based Helltown Brewing. According to Christie, as part of this partnership, 14 of the 16 taps that will be offered at Mesa Moreira will be comprised of different brews from the Helltown Brewery.

It should be noted that the owners of Mesa Moreira also plan on offering a local cider from the tap and a “special tea drink” on tap as well.

The new Mesa Moreira will be located in an approximately 2,500 square foot space located at 58 West Market Street in York. According to Christie, the new restaurant will have inside seating available for about 90 guests and also they hope to add 25 seats at their outdoor patio section as well.

According to Christie, she and her husband plan on creating about 20 jobs in total. Currently, the couple is still hiring for multiple positions – if you are interested in applying you can click here.

Upon their grand opening, the hours of operation for the new Mesa Moreira will be:

Tuesdays – Sundays // 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The owners hope to open the new Mesa Moreira in mid-July 2023.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.