YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-awaited, locally-owned Portuguese-style restaurant has officially opened its doors.

The new Mesa Moreira is owned and operated by business owners Christie and Steve Moreira, who are also the owners and operators of a local flowers and gift shop called Hydrangea Haus on 2035 Carlisle Road.

According to Christie, she is a York County native who moved to New Jersey with her husband back in 2017. She and her husband later decided to move home to the Midstate and eventually chose to try opening their own restaurant after hosting a series of successful taste-testing sessions at the Hydrangea Haus.

“We just wanted to start doing something different,” Christie expressed. “We started doing taste testings at our gift shop and the people loved it, so we started looking for a restaurant location to serve our Portuguese cuisine.”

abc27 news reported back in May when the Moreira’s first decided to open their new Portuguese-cuisine-focused eatery, which was originally going to be called Casa De Fogo. After some discussions, the owners “began to feel like the name [Casa De Fogo] did not fit in with [their] concept.”

Hence why the name was officially changed to Mesa Moreira in June, ahead of their opening.

The new Mesa Moreira is located in an approximately 2,500-square-foot space at 58 West Market Street in York. According to Christie, the new establishment will have inside seating available for about 90 guests and they also hope to have outdoor seating available for 25 guests.

The new Portuguese eatery also recently partnered with Helltown Brewing, which is based out of Mount Pleasant, Pa. According to Christie, because of this partnership, Mesa Moreira will have 14 of Helltown’s beers on tap. The restaurant will also soon be offering wine and spirits on its drink menu.

To check out Mesa Moreira’s full food menu, you can click here.

According to Christie, she and her husband hope to create about 20 jobs at Mesa Moreira – if you are interested in applying, you can click here.

The new Mesa Moreira held its official soft opening on Wednesday, July 26, according to a recent Facebook post. Their hours of operation are:

Tuesdays – Sundays // 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We are super excited [to open Casa de Fogo],” Christie said. “We are excited to introduce Portuguese cuisine to the area since we will be one of the closest around. You know, we are people persons, and are just really excited to spend more one on one time with people.”