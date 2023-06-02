YORK, Pa (WHTM) – A joint proclamation was issued by the Mayor and City Council members of York that support and endorses the future naming of the Codorus Greenway as the Governor Tom Wolf Codorus Greenway.

The entity that is leading the project, The York County Economic Alliance, also supports the name.

The Codorus Greenway project will beautify a 1.4-mile section of the banks of Codorus Creek in the City of York.

The project reimagines the creek as a public space for the community that will:

Improves public access on both sides of the creek

Increases recreational opportunities

Enhances the ecological habitat of the creek through Stormwater mitigation Urban flood control Native plantings



A permit application to the United States Army Corps of Engineers is anticipated in early 2024 which will allow the first phase of the Codorus Greenway project to begin.

Former Governor Tom Wolf served as Pennsylvania’s Governor from 2015 to 2023 and resides in York County.

While under the Wolf Administration, $24 million was contributed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to this project, including Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding. During his two terms, Governor Wolf worked with members of the General Assembly to approve over $170 million in RACP funding to York County, including over $113 million for projects in the City of York.