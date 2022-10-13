YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – On Wednesday the York County Grant Committee approved funding for 17 different projects totaling $678,350.

The goal for these projects is to attract visitors who are outside a 50-mile radius of York County, enhance the visitor’s experience, and create economic growth through the promotion of overnight stays.

“These selected grants continue our mission of strengthening tourism in York County, which is vital post-COVID,” said Eric Menzer, President of the York Revolution and Chair of the York County Tourism Grant Committee.

According to Menzer, the grant committee has awarded over $3 million in funding since the committee’s creation back in 2017.

The following round two grants awarded were: (Least to greatest)

Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association ($5,000) – Support for the 4th Annual Dam Bridge Challenge Susquehanna National Heritage Area ($9,230)* – Marketing support for Chef Uncas boat attraction and discovery tours. Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education ($10,000)* – Marketing to visitors outside the county, attracting them to the Pawpaw Festival. Brewery Tours ($10,000)* – Funding for strategic marketing efforts to bring for visitors to York County Brewery. White Rose Figure Skating Club ($15,000)* – Funding to host the 2023 Keystone State Games Figure Skating Championships, bringing the competition back to York County. York College of Pennsylvania ($20,000) – Marketing efforts for the White Rose Music Festival in hopes of increasing visitor attendance outside of a 50-mile radius. Northern Central Railway ($24,420)* – Marketing efforts to support Cowboy Weekend. LR Productions ($25,000) – Funding for the 2024 competitive gymnastics meet in York. Panthers Select Softball ($25,000)* – Improvements to be made on Crist Field Softball Complex by adding permanent fencing. Racing Xtravaganza ($30,000)* – Support for advertising and event costs for the 2023 Racing Xtravaganza. Eichelberger Performing Arts Center ($50,000)* – Integrated marketing and support for the 2022 fall-winter Theater series. International Slow Pitch Softball ($50,000) – Funding for a new slow-pitch softball tournament coming to York County Springs in 2023. S&S Events ($50,000) – For the addition of an under-18 boys volleyball bracket in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) York Grand Prix Tournament. S&S Events ($50,000) – Expansion of the 2023 AAU PA State Championships Keystone Oral Histories ($50,000)* – Funding to further develop the Heart of Hanover Walking Trail; partnered with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) eligible sponsor. Downtown Inc. ($65,950) – A six-month, promotional marketing campaign for downtown York to propagate York County brand. Downtown Inc ($200,000)* – A year long marketing campaign, designed in conjunction with Explore York in order to promote tourism to downtown amenities.

*The following businesses also received funding from ARPA, in addition, to help from the grant program

All of the following round two grant recipients had to apply for the grants by July 15, 2022.

Each applicant had a maximum request cap of $50,000 and was required to do a 25% cash or in-kind match. Recipients are required to provide post-grant reports no later than 90 days following the project’s completion.

The next rounds of grant applications will become available in early January 2023.