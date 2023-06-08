NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Central Railway of York is hosting an event in celebration of its 10th anniversary!

The Ages of the Railroad 10th Anniversary Celebration will take place on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature train excursions, engine parades, a double steam header, cowboy culture, living history demonstrations, a book signing, and S.T.E.A.M. activities for kids. A rare 1928 coal-burning 0-4-0 steam locomotive, the Jeddo Coal “MACK” No. 85, will also be in the area for the anniversary celebration.

“Whether you are looking for a Father’s Day activity the whole family can enjoy, or you have a passion for trains and are interested in learning more about the history of Northern Central Railway, we invite everyone to come explore all the fun hands-on and engaging activities we have planned to celebrate our 10th anniversary,” said Ashley Zimmerman, Director of Development and Sustainability at Northern Central Railway of York.

The NCR of York is located at 117 N. Front Street in New Freedom, Pennsylvania.

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets, which are being sold at a discounted price, are required for train excursions.

“As we reflect on the past 10 years, we do so with gratitude for our founders, William “Bill” H. Simpson and D. Reed Anderson, who both had a great love of York County and trains and turned their passion into the historic attraction we operate today. We are so excited to share our origin story, vision of our founders, and accomplishments over the past 10 years with guests during our adventure-packed celebration,” Zimmerman said.