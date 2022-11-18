YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) announced that a $775,000 grant was awarded to the York County Regional Police Department’s Oak Street expansion.

According to Phillips-Hill, the funding will be used to add and enhance the men’s and women’s locker rooms, purchase technology for virtual communication between police department buildings, and indoor storage for several police vehicles and evidence.

“Our police officers are so dedicated to keeping our communities safe and defending victims by bringing criminals to justice when necessary,” said Phillips-Hill. “The current limitations of the York County Regional Police Department’s building make it more challenging for the officers to do their important work.”

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is a grant program administered by the Office of the Budget which supports regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

“Because of the grant, the building will be more reflective of the department’s needs, enabling greater efficiency, and ultimately greater service to the community,” added Phillips-Hill.