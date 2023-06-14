YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Regional Police Department is doubling its horse force with the recent addition of a second horse to their Mounted Horse Unit.

Judge, an 11-year-old Percheron horse is joining Bishop, who became the unit’s first member last summer.

“We want to express our most sincere appreciation for all those who made donations or attended any of our events. Without the community’s help we would not be where we are today,” the department wrote in a recent Facebook post.

According to the police department’s website, the purpose of the Mounted Horse Unit is to provide additional safety during planned events, parades, protests and crowd formations.

The department says the combined horse and rider unit can do the work of several foot patrol officers with the advantages of a higher vantage point and increased visibility of the officer.

For more information about Judge and Bishop, the Mounted Horse Unit, or any upcoming events, visit the York County Regional Police Department’s website.