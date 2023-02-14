YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report from the York County Regional Police Department, a 17-year-old boy is missing.

Police say the 17-year-old, listed as “J Capik” by police, never returned home after a school function on Tuesday afternoon.

Capik’s parents last heard from him at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, but his phone has been turned off since, according to the police report.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

Capik, a student at Red Lion Senior High School, is five feet seven inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, has brown hair, and hazel eyes. He drives a black 2011 Honda Fit with a Pennsylvania license plate that reads: LYR6328.

If you see Capik or his car, please call 911 immediately.