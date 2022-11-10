Update: The 75 year old man has been found safe
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police, as well as Pennsylvania State Police, is searching for a missing man.
According to a release, on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m., the family of a 75-year-old man had discovered that he walked off from his home in the 200 block of Palomino Way in York Township.
He was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown loafers.
He suffered from dementia and there is a concern for his safety. If you see him please call 911 immediately.