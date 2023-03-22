HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a road repair project in Hellam Township will be closing Accomac Road (Route 1037) for a month.

Courtesy of PennDOT

The repairs are scheduled to begin Thursday, March 23, and will be fixing a washed-out section of embankment on Accomac Road (Route 1037).

PennDOT stated that the contractor will begin work at 7 a.m. on March 23 and a detour will be in place using River Drive and Furnace Road (Route 1008). Michael Knorr Contracting of Bloomsburg is the prime contractor on the project.