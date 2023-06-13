YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — When you think about high school kids at a vocational school you typically think about students. But this week at the York County School of Technology the high schoolers are the teachers!

The high school students are showing what they’ve learned to middle schoolers attending a career camp.

Different rooms throughout the school represented various trades, like automotive technology and welding.

“It’s so good to share experience because a lot of the new techniques are brought up from old techniques, so sharing previous experiences from myself or other things I’ve heard really helps me share to the younger guys, this is what happens or this is how you do something when you have to handle a situation in a certain way,” said Joshua Seibert, a rising junior at the York County School of Technology.

Other hands-on activities at the career camp include architecture and construction management, carpentry, culinary, landscaping, HVAC, electrical occupations and many more.

The career camp is hosting 350 middle school students from the York County area.