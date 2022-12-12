PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two York County schools received threats on Monday that police say are not believed to be credible.

Around 2 p.m. Penn Township Police say officers were dispatched to Park Hill Elementary School for a threat call. The school was placed on lockdown and students were later transported to a safe location.

The building was searched by police and K9s but nothing suspicious was located.

An hour later South Western High School also received a call believed to be from the same caller, according to police.

The school was placed on lockdown and police responded to investigate and assist with reunification efforts.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact their departments.