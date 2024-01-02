YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill has announced her mobile office hours for 2024.

Phillips-Hill has been offering mobile office hours since 2023 as part of an effort to increase transparency and responsiveness to state government.

After receiving positive feedback, the senator is now continuing the effort into the new year and will hold monthly hours at the York Area United Fire Station and the Penn Township Municipal Office.

“I am thrilled to build on the success of our community outreach in 2023, and we are doubling down on our commitment to bring the Senate of Pennsylvania directly to you. Our mobile offices are a testament to our dedication to an efficient and responsive state government,” Phillips-Hill said.

During office hours, residents can come with questions or concerns on pending legislation and PennDOT matters, birth and death certificates, Property Tax Rent Rebates, unclaimed property, and more.

The dates, times, and locations of the office hours are listed below.

York Area United Fire & Rescue Station

50 Commons Dr. York, PA 17402

First Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Penn Township Municipal Building

20 Wayne Ave. Hanover, PA 17331

Third Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

People are encouraged but not required to make appointments and residents can reach out to Phillips-Hill’s district office at 717-741-4648 or by email at senatorkristin@pasen.gov.

The senator’s office says the mobile offices will not incur extra costs for taxpayers and Phillips-Hill’s Jacobus office, located at 6872 Susquehanna Trail South, will continue to run normal office hours.