YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people recently charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in York County are facing new animal sex abuse charges.

Pennsylvania State Police say during the initial sexual assault investigation, they reviewed home surveillance footage that allegedly showed Ryan Peters, Jadzia Martin and Britney Martin “engaged in a course of conduct involving sexual intercourse with an animal.”

According to court documents, video evidence shows Peters, Jadzia Martin, and Britney Martin “were engaging in a course of conduct involving sexual intercourse with the dog” on July 9.

Court documents allege Peters and Britney Martin “engaged in sexual intercourse with the dog” while Jadzia Martin allegedly conspired in the course of conduct.

Peters was charged with produce/present/direct an obscene performance, sexual intercourse with an animal, and cruelty to animals, while Britney Martin was charged with sexual intercourse with an animal and cruelty to animals.

Jadzia Martin was charged with produce/present/direct an obscene performance, conspiracy to commit sexual intercourse with an animal, and cruelty to animals

Peters is also facing charges of sexual assault, indecent assault without consent, corruption of minors (relating to sexual offenses), corruption of minors (relating to alcohol consumption), and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Jadzia Martin is also facing charges of conspiracy to commit sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Police say the new charges were filed in York County District Court on July 31.

abc27 will update you as more information becomes available.