YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Khan is being credited with helping officers during a narcotics search.

According to the sheriff’s office, K9 Khan assisted the York County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force with searching a vehicle on April 5.

K9 Khan indicated the odor of illegal narcotics in the vehicle and the sheriff’s office says 60 grams of cocaine was discovered.

“K9 Khan plays an important role and is part of a joint effort between the Sheriff’s Office of York County and District Attorneys Office Drug Task Force and was made possible by The Rotary Club of York,” said the sheriff’s office. “Great job as always K9 Khan!”