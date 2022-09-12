YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the York County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, their K9, Tommi, has received a donation. Tommi now has a brand new bullet and stab protective vest.

Vested Interest in K9’s, a non-profit organization, donated the vest to Tommi. His vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Illinois. It is embroidered with the sentiment, “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

According to the Facebook post by the York County Sheriff’s Office, Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc. was establish in 2009. It is a charity with a mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

If you are interested in sponsoring a vest for a K9, a single donation of $960 will cover the vest. You can find out more details here.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,640 vests to K9s like Tommi in all 50 states. This values at roughly $6.9 million. According to the Facebook post this was made possible by both private and corporate donations.