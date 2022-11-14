YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Sheriff’s Office made a post to their official Facebook page warning residents of a phone scam where the caller will pose as a current deputy and request money.

According to the Facebook post, the callers are fraudulently using the names of current deputies and then requesting the payment of fees, debts, money, prepaid cards, or money transfers to be sent to satisfy warrants or missed hearings, duty, or other official actions.

The caller threatens arrest if the fees are not paid. After making the payment, the caller will then instruct the victim to report to the Judicial Center at 45 North George Street in York, the Facebook post says.

The York County Sheriff’s Office also states in their post that the call may be electronically blocked or show up as the York County Sheriff’s Office phone number. According to the post, The York County Sheriff’s Office will not call anyone to collect fees or to tell you that you have a warrant.

If you receive a call like this, you are advised to not release any personal or financial information. The Sheriff’s office asks that you gather as much personal information as you possibly can and contact your local police department immediately.