YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is hosting an adoption event for its smaller animals.

Adoption fees will be 50% off during the month of October for cats and other small animals like rabbits and guinea pigs.

A lot of the smaller animals have already been at the York SPCA for months.

“An animal will always be happier on your couch than in our shelter. We want them to find a loving, permanent home, and so we’re hoping that our community shows up, adopts these cats and small animals so we can get them into a home,” said Steven Martinez, Executive Director for the York County SPCA.

If you are interested in adopting an animal from the York County SPCA, you can visit in-person to see the animals from Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. or online.