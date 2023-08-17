YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A week of free adoption events is coming to York County.

The York County SPCA will be holding six free adoption events to celebrate ‘Clear the Shelters Month,’ a national movement to create capacity for local animal shelters and rescues.

The York County SPCA is at critical capacity for all animal types in their care including dogs, cats, and small animals

Adoption Event Schedule:

Sunday, August 20: Dog Adoption Event (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Tuesday, August 22: Cat Adoption Event (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Thursday, August 24: Cat Adoption Event (evening 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Friday, August 25: Small Animal Adoption Event (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Saturday, August 26: Cat and Small Animal Adoption Event (at East York Petco, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Sunday, August 27: Dog Adoption Event (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

All adoption events except for the event on Saturday, August 26 are being held at the York County SPCA. The York County SPCA is located at 3159 N Susquehanna Trail in York.

York County SPCA adoption fees include spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchipping, an up-to-date medical exam, heartworm testing, preventative, flea and tick treatment, and other relevant testing.

Those interested in adopting an animal should fill out a general application on the York County SPCA’s website and browse available adoptable animals before attending an event.

Organizers are also asking those interested in adopting a dog to bring all human and canine members of the household to meet potential adoptive dogs.

Dogs must have a collar and a leash at the event. The leash should not be retractable, slip lead leashes are preferred.

Only cashless payments for purchasing dog licenses, collars, leashes, etc. will be accepted. All canine adoption fees will be waived during the event.

Donations can also be made with cash or a card during the event to support the animals in the York County SPCA’s care.